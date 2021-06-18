Advertisement
Cochrane RCMP on scene at multi-vehicle collision in Morley area
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 3:03PM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 3:07PM MDT
CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a serious multi-vehicle collision on Hwy 1a west of Morley Road and east of Highway 1X, a nearby alternate route.
The incident took place after 2 p.m. Friday. Emergency crews are on scene, and traffic is being re-routed in both directions.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
This is a developing story…