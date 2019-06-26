

Teams will be towing toilets and carting commodes down Cochrane's Main Street this August as part of a fundraising event that will help repair the flood-ravaged campground that belongs to the Girl Guides.

"It's an easy charity to give to, the Girl Guides are such a great organization, but they were devastated by the 2013 floods," explained Jeff Genung, Cochrane's mayor. "Their campground was washed out and not a lot of people, I think, really realized that."

"They've gone along about their business, keeping to themselves, trying to reconstruct this."

The restoration of the campground is expected to cost $125,000 and nearly $75,000 has been raised towards the goal to date. Genung says this year's outhouse races aim to raise $25,000 for the effort and the Rotarians have pledged to secure the remainder of the funds.

Genung has also isssued a challenge to mayors of neighbouring municipalities to compete against him in this year's races. Mayor Peter Brown of Airdrie was the first to accept the challenge.

An estimated crowd of 1,000 people will line Main Street on Sunday, October 25 to watch teams tow the outhouses on wheels over a set distance. To register to compete in the races, or to donate to the cause, visit the Heavenly Outhouse boutique store in Cochrane.