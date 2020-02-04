CALGARY -- Health officials have shuttered a southern Alberta motel after a recent inspection discovered multiple violations including no functional smoke alarms, damage in several of the rooms and a cockroach infestation.

AHS posted the order, about the Outpost Motel on Eighth Avenue W. in Cardston, following an inspection conducted Jan. 28.

At that time, the inspector noted no operational smoke alarms in any of the rooms in the building as well as broken or missing door and window locks on a number of units.

Officials also discovered a cockroach infestation centred around unit 203, mouldy and wet carpet in unit 211 and no emergency exit in unit 216.

As a result, the AHS ordered the building vacated on or before Feb. 3.

It also said the owner must complete a number of work orders at the building including:

Ensure all units have operational smoke alarms in the correct location

Ensure all units are free from insects and rodents

Ensure all units have securable exterior doors and windows

Ensure all units have walls, windows, ceilings, floors and floor coverings good repair

Ensure each bedroom has at least one outside window which may be opened from the inside without the use of tools or special knowledge

The Outpost Motel is listed as "permanently closed" on Google.

When CTV News called the number on the listing, a recorded message said the business had "reverted back to the property owners" and was no longer open.

Cardston is located about two and a half hours southeast of Calgary.