Cody Snyder Bullbustin' event signals the unofficial start to Stampede

Cody Snyder was busy on Monday morning.

The Chutes were just coming in and had to be put in place ahead of his annual Bullbustin' event, which gets underway on Tuesday.

This year marks the 23rd for the event, and Snyder says it's become the unofficial start to Stampede.

"It's a great time," Snyder said. "People get into that party mode, and it's hard enough on people, those 10 days (of Stampede) but you know this is now two weeks of hair straight back and get at it. This is a good time and people have a lot of fun."

"It's just a really cool, great party, and it's a great way to kick off Stampede. To come out and have some fun and see great (professional bull riding) – the best Bullriders in the world getting on the best bulls."

LOTS OF MONEY RAISED FOR CHARITY

Snyder says the thing that he's most proud of after years of hosting the annual event, is the money that has been raised for charity.

This year, proceeds from the event will go to Special Olympics Calgary, the Mental Health Association of Calgary and the Luna Child Advocacy Centre.

"It's been great," Snyder said. "We've raised close to $2.5 million for charity over the years, and we're looking to raise close to a $250,000 for charity this year, so it's been a very good event."

SETUP WASN'T EASY

This year's setup was a little tougher than in years past.

That's because the bleachers that are normally supplied by the City of Calgary weren't available this year.

Instead, Snyder says he and his crew had to spend a lot of time building bleachers in June.

"I had to build 52 bleachers to hold our capacity," he said.

"We've got 2,600 people in here and we'll have 3,000 with everybody in standing room, so this bleacher thing was a big process. It took a month to build them."

BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER

Snyder says it's all worth it when he sees everyone having a good time at the event.

He says it's always the goal to make Bullbustin' bigger and better than the previous year, and he's pretty sure this year won't disappoint.

"It starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and we're about two-hours long. Then we get into the event centre and have a big party 'til the sun comes up," he said with a laugh.

This is the first time Cody Snyder Bullbustin' will be a four-day event. It will be held at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino from July 5-8, 2022.

For more information and to purchase tickets you can visit the event's official website.