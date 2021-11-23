Cold front brings flurries to Calgary
With the low streaking across the north, a weakened cold front will pass by us today. This should bring gusts to the 40 km/h range, and will drop some snow on us. A few forecast models are holding out at totals from four to seven centimetres for Calgary, but there's a resounding majority – and my opinion on the matter – settling in around two centimetres. Communities west of the Deerfoot Trail will likely see more than communities to the east.
After the north wind passes, we're right into a ridge of high pressure. The Wednesday outlook is northwesterly and so will be seasonal. Then, Pacific inflow to the BC interior that generates a chinook arch on Thursday. Ditto Friday. These days will perhaps bother the pressure-sensitive, as the west wind and pressure adjust accordingly.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Today:
- Afternoon snow showers; around 2 cm. Downtrending throughout.
- Daytime high: 3 C... briefly.
- Evening: some flurries, clearing, low -6 C
Wednesday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 2 C
- Evening: cloudy periods, low -2 C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy, chinook-derived west wind
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 3
Friday:
- Partly cloudy, southwest wind
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -4
Saturday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: cloudy periods, low 0 C
Brian caught the wind acting up along the Rockies for our photo of the day.
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!
Calgary Top Stories
-
37TH ST REOPENED
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold front brings flurries to Calgary
-
-