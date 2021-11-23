Cold front brings flurries to Calgary

CALGARY -

With the low streaking across the north, a weakened cold front will pass by us today. This should bring gusts to the 40 km/h range, and will drop some snow on us. A few forecast models are holding out at totals from four to seven centimetres for Calgary, but there's a resounding majority – and my opinion on the matter – settling in around two centimetres. Communities west of the Deerfoot Trail will likely see more than communities to the east.

After the north wind passes, we're right into a ridge of high pressure. The Wednesday outlook is northwesterly and so will be seasonal. Then, Pacific inflow to the BC interior that generates a chinook arch on Thursday. Ditto Friday. These days will perhaps bother the pressure-sensitive, as the west wind and pressure adjust accordingly.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Afternoon snow showers; around 2 cm. Downtrending throughout.

Daytime high: 3 C... briefly.

Evening: some flurries, clearing, low -6 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low -2 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, chinook-derived west wind

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3

Friday:

Partly cloudy, southwest wind

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low 0 C

Brian caught the wind acting up along the Rockies for our photo of the day.

