Collision in southeast Calgary leaves motorcyclist dead
A section of Stoney Trail in Calgary's southeast was shut down for hours Wednesday evening after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
First responders had blocked off northbound Stoney Trail by 17th Avenue S.E. shortly before 7 p.m.
Police say a motorcycle and an SUV collided, throwing the rider off the bike and into the cable barrier along Stoney Trail, killing them instantly.
No one in the SUV was injured.
The high-tension cable barrier was installed along Stoney Trail a few years ago to prevent vehicles from crossing the median into oncoming traffic.
Collision reconstruction crews and the CPS traffic unit worked into the night investigating what led to the crash.
