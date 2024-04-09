CALGARY
    • Comic book artist Todd McFarlane, known for Spider-Man, Venom and Spawn, announced for Calgary Expo

    A hometown hero of popular culture is set to return to Calgary later this month.

    Todd McFarlane has been announced as a featured guest at this year's Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo.

    On Tuesday, Calgary Expo said the co-creator of the Spider-Man villain turned anti-hero Venom and creator of Spawn will appear all four days.

    This year's Calgary Expo runs Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28, at Stampede Park.

    McFarlane, who hails from Calgary, rose to comic book fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s as the artist and later writer on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man" titles for Marvel Comics.

    He then left the character, and the company along with several other creators, to form a new business, Image Comics.

    At Image, McFarlane launched his own character and title, "Spawn", which also led to toys, a feature film and an animated series, as well as other multimedia endeavours.

    McFarlane celebrated 300 issues of the "Spawn" comic book series, a few years back.

    Around the same time, the Spider-Man character McFarlane had a hand in creating, Venom, made the leap from the comic book page to the movie screen.

    "Venom" has since had one sequel, and another is in the works.

    More information about Calgary Expo, its guests and how to purchase tickets can be found online, at fanexpohq.com/calgaryexpo/.

