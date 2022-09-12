Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags

A Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of the compostable shopping bags it developed in the wake of the upcoming ban on single-use plastic items.

Calgary Co-op says it was "shocked" to learn that its "extremely popular" compostable shopping bags don't meet the standards set out by the federal government.

In a release, the store said it was revealed through discussions with representatives from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) that the bags it sells to customers at the checkout cannot be sold individually.

Instead, Co-op was told it could only sell them in bundles off the shelf.

Ken Keelor, the CEO of Calgary Co-op, says his business has worked extensively with the City of Calgary on the development of its shopping bags and the city has equipment to break them down.

"(They are) a great alternative for our members along with the fact that they can be used as part of the city’s Green Cart program. All we are asking is for the federal government to review this decision regarding the inclusion of our compostable bags in their single-use plastics ban."

He says some of the problems could come from the language ECCC is using over plastic labelling standards. Keelor adds he would be very willing to work with the agency to ensure "compostable bags and their use is clearer for the consumer."

Calgary Co-op says it eliminated nearly 100 million plastic bags at its checkouts and diverted them from the landfill with the introduction of its compostable bag in 2019.

The bags are also very popular among its members who use them in their household green bins, the store says.

The company says a third-party report, which was conducted last month, "confirms that they contain zero per cent plastic."

CTV News has reached out to ECCC for comment on the issue.