Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoods
Calgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
One Calgary woman posted on TikTok shortly after she witnessed an indecent act on Thursday afternoon while walking through Mission neighbourhood.
She says a man in a white truck followed her before stopping to expose his genitals and touch himself.
"I called the police, waited 41 minutes but nobody came," said the woman in the video post.
CTV News reached out to the woman Friday but did not hear a reply.
Another woman stopped to wait with her and posted her frustration at Calgary Police's slow response on Twitter.
"We were pretty frightened it's fair to say, and you know 20 minutes turned into 30 minutes," said Meaghan Walsh.
She said she has a heightened awareness about safety concerns especially in urban areas.
"(Women) have always had to asses our surroundings, find other women when we are walking. We are always looking for that point of contact," she said before adding, "It has always been a reality, I think maybe now people are talking about these incidences more."
POLICE RESPOND
A statement from the Calgary Police Service says:
"We are aware of concerns raised by a complainant regarding an indecent act that occurred in the Mission area yesterday afternoon, Thursday, April 7, around 4:30 p.m. We have been in contact with the victim to obtain more information and the investigation is ongoing. We understand there are frustrations and acknowledge requests for more information regarding our response time in this instance, and we are working to determine exactly what occurred."
Calgary police are also investigating a series of random gropings downtown, and charged a man for sexually assaulting five women in a half hour span on Saturday near city hall.
Police say the man groped the women at random.
His identity is not being released to avoid tainting the investigation.
"We understand stranger sexual assault can be shocking and confusing for both the victim and the witness bystanders. We want to encourage bystanders and victims to report this behaviour to police, so we can investigate and support a safe community for all," said Sgt. Matt Hinchey of the District 1 Violent Crime Investigation Team in a release sent Thursday.
RESPONDING TO INCIDENTS
Boutique fitness studio Barre West is hosting a self-defence workshop this month, and the owner says it coincides with recent events.
The founder of a self-defence training program says the goal is to empower women with safety skills.
"Its all about awareness, fear management, and a small useful set of skills that might get you out of a bad situation," said Shane Iutzi, founder of Life Armour YYC.
The workshop is being offered for three consecutive Tuesdays beginning April 19, and owners say she hopes to foster a sense of community especially among Calgary women.
"(In taking the course) you might find a walking buddy or somebody to take the train to work with you, you might find a new running partner. So as much as I love being independent on my own, there's such also such a beauty in community," said Adrianna Britton, Barre West owner.
From left, Caitlin Kausche plans to take a self-defence course from Barre West, a boutique fitness studio owned by Adrianna Britton (centre) who says the timing of the course coincides with recent attacks against women in Calgary. Shane Iutzi (right) said violence is a complex problem, and teaching women survival skills is one step to help women gain confidence.
'THAT COULD BE ME'
One self-defense course registrant says it's unnerving to share commonality with some of the victims in the recent attacks.
"That could be me, that could be my friend, that could be my sister, somebody that I know, which is a scary thought," said Caitlin Kausche.
She said training like this will help her feel prepared and independent.
NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says Calgary's downtown can become safer with more investment, during a Friday announcement of the party's strategy, titled “Bringing New Energy to Downtown Calgary.”
"Part of the way you do that is you bring more people down here who live here and you make it a neighbourhood, not just a daytime destination," said Notley.
The Calgary Communities Against Sexual Assault (CCASA) says support is available for women if they do find themselves victimized.
"Regardless of what you do if something is to ever happen, its not your fault," said Danielle Aubry, CEO CCASA.
Aubry says many times victims will not reach out to law enforcement, and said police need to prioritize responding to crimes against women.
"I think when people do choose to reach out to (police) after a stranger sexual assault, it happens in the moment, there needs to be a priority where people are given help right away. And it gives them a better opportunity to catch this person who's doing it," she said.
Calgary Police, Calgary Transit police and City of Calgary Bylaw officers assigned to patrol the downtown have been using the Stephen Avenue Safety Hub since Sep. 2021.
The two-year pilot program acts as a resource centre in the core to allow first responders better access to resources and report crimes, rather than travel to offices outside the core.
CPS District 1 is located in Ramsay.
Since March 2022, Calgary Transit says it has also temporarily increased security to address more social disorder on the CTrain and throughout the transportation network, as more Calgarians transition to working in office buildings.
