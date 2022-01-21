Cool, but above seasonal for Calgary

This is your regular reminder that a seasonally-normal high temperature at this time of year is still -1 C. That fact will come in handy!

Today, the entrance region of a new high is sweeping over us. It doesn't look all that pleasant an experience, from the upper-air perspective:

This afternoon, our temperature will plummet into the mid-single-digit negatives, but we'll rise back up from there. Note the overnight low and daytime high for today's forecast are doing that little turn on the catwalk; as this high pressure ridge sidles itself closer, we'll anticipate warmer days ahead.

Just in time for the weekend.

Gusts will press from the west at times through our Saturday and Sunday, bringing along another large burst of warm air in the process.

Then, just in time for Monday, another temperature drop is on the way. This one may involve a touch of snow. This wave-riding has been working out okay for southern Alberta!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 0 C

Evening: cloudy, low 2 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Monday

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Jim in High River captured this amazing shot of the sunrise near High River on Thursday.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram: @CTVCalgaryWeather