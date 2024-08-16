Cooler and wet start to the weekend, return to mid-20s early next week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through much of Alberta overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

These unsettled conditions are expected to continue for most of the day Friday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

An upper-level trough south of the border is the main driver of this instability, and while most of the province will see minor effects, some regions – including central Alberta – could face heavier pockets of rain, and/or funnel cloud development.

Wildfire smoke – mainly from the fires in northern Saskatchewan - is expected to still affect portions of northern Alberta early in the day Friday, but should be less of an issue for central and southern Alberta.

As of 6 a.m., the air quality health index in Calgary was at 4 (moderate risk) and expected to remain between 4 or 5 for most of the weekend.

Friday’s daytime high in Calgary will be below seasonal, but maximum temperatures are expected to gradually improve throughout the weekend.

The average temperature range in Calgary this time of year is 23 C for a maximum and 9 C for a minimum.