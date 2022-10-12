Cooler Wednesday, but warming beyond for Calgary

Short articles are good articles, usually – this one's no exception.

We're into the exit region of a high pressure ridge today, which means we're dealing with some cool, northern air aloft. A few clouds are possible from this, but mostly we're watching for a cascade of that northern air and, with it, we're expecting a more muted temperature today.

In spite of this development, wind is expected to be minimal in Calgary today.

Thursday, the high pressure sets in fully; that'll bring about a ton of sunshine, and even more warmth. We destabilize somewhat thereafter, with some additional cloud driving through, driven by westerlies that will keep us plenty warm through the weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Friday

Increasing cloud

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

