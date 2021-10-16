Cougar warning issued after people approached by animal: Alberta Parks

CALGARY -

A warning was issued after a cougar was seen approaching people in the Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park, according to Alberta Parks.

The warning is in effect for the provincial park Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park near the town of Canmore between the Riders of Rohan trail and the Middle Sister trail.

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region and at any time,” said Alberta Parks in the warning.

In order to avoid surprise encounters with a cougar, Alberta Parks recommend people do the following:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups

Be aware of your surroundings, look and listen for cougars and their signs

Keep your pet on a leash

More information on cougar safety is available on the Alberta Parks website.