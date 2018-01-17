After determining Calgarians and the City of Calgary could do a better job of clearing sidewalks after snowfalls, Ward 7 Councillor Druh Farrell has announced her intention to present a notice of motion to council in the coming weeks to renew the discussion on snow removal.

Farrell points to the findings of the Canadian Institute for Health Information that determined Albertans trail only their neighbours in Saskatchewan when it comes to the unfortunate statistic of the highest frequency of hospitalizations as a result of slips or falls

The Ward 7 Councillor says she believes Calgarians are not diligent enough when it comes to clearing sidewalks and many choose to rely on Chinooks to remove the unwanted snow.

“We have a bylaw that says clear your snow within 24 hours. If it is reported, you have an additional 24 hours, that’s 48 hours (total), then the city will put in a work order for you,” said Farrell. “We don’t have a fine associated with our snow clearing bylaw.”

Farrell says icy walks present a very dangerous, and potentially isolating, scenario for people with accessibility issues.

Each year, the City of Council budgets between $35 million and $40 million for snow clearing and only $2 million of that is spent on clearing sidewalks. Farrell believes the percentage is inadequate and she hopes to increase the funding for snow removal. “We may need more money. We may need more enforcement.”

Farrell says the introduction of fines could be one potential solution to motive Calgarians to keep their sidewalks clear.The councillor continues to draft her notice of motion and plans to have it before council by early February.

With files from CTV's Brad MacLeod