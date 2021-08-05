CALGARY -- A popular destination for Albertans, the southern Interior of British Columbia is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant, according to health officials.

The latest data shows B.C. recorded its largest daily increase since late May on Wednesday with 342 cases, including 171 in the Interior Health zone.

The City of Kelowna has also re-imposed a mask mandate.

B.C. trails behind Alberta for active cases with 1,764 and 2,282 respectively -- the two highest rates in the country.

Vaccination rates are also trailing in the Interior, with some areas reporting slightly more than 60 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated.

Across B.C. nearly 68 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated with Alberta's rate just over 66 per cent.

In Alberta, officials announced 206 new cases on Wednesday.

Neither provinces reported additional deaths in the latest data releases.