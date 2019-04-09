Calgary fire crews knocked down a blaze at a home in the city’s northwest on Tuesday morning and say the residence sustained significant damage.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 300 block of Sandstone Dr. N.W at about 5:30 a.m. after a neighbour called 911.

Smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the residence when fire crews arrived.

Crews searched the structure and determined that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Residents were evacuated from neighbouring homes as a precaution but were able to return after crews tested the air quality.

The source home was heavily damaged by the fire and the siding on two nearby homes was also damaged.

Crews have the fire under control and say no injuries were reported.

Utilities to the affected home have been shut off and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with photos, video or information about the fire is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca