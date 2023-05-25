CTV Calgary named finalist in 2023 RTDNAs

CTV Calgary has been named a finalist in six different categories in the Prairie Region's 2023 RTDNA Awards on Thursday.

The awards, which honour the best journalists, news programs and broadcasters for achievements in audio, video and digital productions, are held every year.

This year, CTV Calgary has been named a finalist in six categories ranging from documentaries, full news broadcasts and short stories.

The categories and entries include:

CTV Calgary is also a finalist for its newscast on Feb. 9, 2022, which was best described as "a busy news day with breaking and developing news on several fronts."

CTV Calgary's 6 p.m. newscast provided enterprising and thorough coverage of the Coutts border protest, the end of Alberta's vaccine passport program, the lifting of mask requirements in schools, and the premier's controversial comments on discrimination against the unvaccinated.

RTDNA also honoured CTV Calgary's Broken System documentary, a look at how Alberta's EMS is suffering under multiple challenges, with a Regional Edward R. Murrow award.

The regional award winners will be announced on June 15.

A full list of finalists is available online.