CTV News Calgary named a finalist for two RTDNA awards

CTV News Calgary has been named a finalist in two categories for the 2024 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards’ Prairie Region.

The awards, which honour the best journalists, news programs and broadcasters for achievements in audio, video and digital productions, are held every year.

This year, CTV Calgary has been recognized for an exceptional newscast and an innovative Calgary Stampede parade broadcast.

Excellence in Innovation – Our two-hour, multi-camera, live coverage of the 2023 Calgary Stampede parade brought vibrant colour and sound to our viewers

• WATCH: CTV News Calgary’s 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade broadcast

Best Newscast (Large Market) – Sept. 27, 2023, was a busy news day with breaking and developing news on several fronts.

• WATCH: CTV News Calgary at Six for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

CTV News Calgary took home the RTDNA award for Best Newscast last year, for coverage of the Coutts, Alta., border blockade in February 2022.