CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV News Calgary has won the Radio Television Digital News Association award for "Best Newscast" in a large market for coverage of the Coutts, Alta., border blockade in February 2022.
The RTNDA awards are presented for the best in audio, video and digital journalism.
Among the 2023 Prairie Region winners were CTV Calgary's News at 6 newscast on Feb. 9, 2022, and CTV Calgary’s documentary Broken System: EMS Crisis in Alberta by Kathy Le, which won for multiplatform, enterprise journalism.
CTV Calgary's 6 p.m. newscast on Feb. 9, 2022, provided enterprising and thorough coverage of the Coutts border protest, the end of Alberta's vaccine passport program, the lifting of mask requirements in schools, and the premier's controversial comments on discrimination against the unvaccinated.
Watch the newscast: CTV News Calgary at Six for Wednesday, February 9, 2022
It was best described as "a busy news day with breaking and developing news on several fronts."
RTDNA Canada announced this year's Prairie Region award recipients on Thursday.
It also noted winners will compete with those of other regions at the Best Canadian Local News Awards.
