A reporter with CTV Toronto has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment posted online by former CTV Calgary reporter Bridget Brown.

Paul Bliss, a veteran reporter in Toronto has been named in the incident and has been suspended while an investigation takes place.

In the allegations, Brown was a freelance reporter in Ontario in 2006 when she met Bliss at a party. He invited her for a tour of the station and Brown says she showed him around and introduced her to his colleagues.

Brown says he then invited her into his office where he kissed her and asked for oral sex. She refused and left.

She says she wanted to share her experience after seeing Bliss' coverage of sexual misconduct allegations against former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown.

Scott Henderson, the VP of communications for Bell Media, released the following statement in regards to the situation:

Allegations have been made against a CTV news reporter. We take this very seriously and as a result have suspended Paul Bliss until an investigation is complete.

Bliss has worked at CTV Toronto since 1993 and was most recently CTV Toronto's Queen's Park Bureau.