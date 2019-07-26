A man in his 40s has died following a Friday afternoon collision between a bicycle and a truck in the city's northeast.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of 53 Avenue N.E. in the Skyline East industrial area.

EMS officials confirm the cyclist ended up under the truck and was pinned. At the time of transport, his condition was considered critical.

Late Friday night, the Calgary Police Service confirmed the man had died as a result of his injuries. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours following the crash. The CPS traffic unit continues to investigate.