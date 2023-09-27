Danielle Smith says recognition of Nazi unit war veteran in Parliament was 'embarrassing'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says two of her staff members were among those outraged by Parliament's recognition of a man who fought alongside the Nazis in the Second World War during last week's address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The incident has provoked global backlash and is being cited by Russia as justification for its rationale that it invaded Ukraine to clear it of neo-Nazis.

Smith weighed in the controversy while speaking at a news conference on Wednesday.

“I have two staff members who are off on Yom Kippur, which is one of the most holy days in the in the Jewish calendar," she said. "And I can't tell you the hurt that has caused to members of the Jewish community that this occurred."

"It's humiliating for Canada," Smith continued. "It's embarrassing. And I'm glad that this speaker has apologized and he's resigned for the mistake he made.

"It was extremely inappropriate," she added." I think everyone recognizes that. And I'm, I'm watching it with the interest to see if the prime minister will also apologize today.”

Smith's call for an apology came after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre both requested an apology.

Shortly after Smith made the comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did apologize.

He made the brief statement without taking questions before entering the House of Commons.

The prime minister reiterated that Speaker Anthony Rota, who is stepping down over the issue, was solely responsible for inviting and asking members of Parliament to recognize Hunka, who hails from his riding.

With files from The Canadian Press