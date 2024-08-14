Dawgs advance to WCBL final with 10-4 triumph over Gulls

Okotoks exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning and then held on to defeat Sylvan Lake 10-4 on Tuesday night, advancing the Dawgs to a WCBL finals date with Moose Jaw.

Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday night at Seaman Stadium in Okotoks.

Alejandro Cazorla and Connor Crowson both went 3-for-5 with an RBI apiece. Ricky Sanchez drove in four runs on a pair of doubles, and Caleb Lumbard drove in two more on a pair of hits as the Dawgs rolled to victory.

Brock Townsend got off to a wobbly start, allowing two Gull runs, but then threw three scoreless innings. Ryan McFarland tossed a scoreless fifth, and Aaron Hammer, Zane Morrison, and Gavin Wuschke all shut down the Gulls as well, before closer Ashton Luera struck out three in the ninth after allowing a two-run homer by Jason Green to seal the victory for the Dawgs.

Monday night, with the season hanging on the line, in front of a packed Seaman Stadium crowd of more than 5,000 fans, the Dawgs hung on for 3-2 victory to stave off elimination against the Gulls, who finished with the top record in the WCBL during the regular season.

Moose Jaw defeated the Saskatoon Berries 5-3 to claim the Eastern Division title in front of over 1,800 fans at Cairns Field in Saskatoon.

The Dawgs are trying to win their third straight WCBL title.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday night.

For more information, go here.