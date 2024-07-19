CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dawgs get back to winning ways with 4-3 win over Moose Jaw Miller Express

    Okotoks defeated Moose Jaw 4-3 at Seaman Stadium Thursday night. (Photo: X@OkotoksDawgs) Okotoks defeated Moose Jaw 4-3 at Seaman Stadium Thursday night. (Photo: X@OkotoksDawgs)
    The Okotoks Dawgs got back on the winning track Thursday night, defeating the Moose Jaw Miller Express 4-3 in a game played at Seaman Stadium.

    Quinn Tocheniuk started for the Dawgs and threw two innings, striking out three. The Dawgs relied on a committee of pitchers, with Ashton Luera shutting down the Miller Express in the ninth to preserve a one-run victory.

    The Dawgs honoured past alumni and current players who have been drafted by MLB, and did their part to conserve water by offering a $2 discount on beer on a hot, steamy night at the stadium.

    The win improved the Dawgs’ record to 29-11, while the Miller Express dropped to 21-21.

    Next up for eight Dawgs is the WCBL all-star game, which will be played at Seaman Stadium Saturday night.

