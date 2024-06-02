CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dawgs pay tribute to veterans with 11-6 victory over Bombers at Seaman Stadium

    Okotoks defeated Brooks 11-6 Saturday night at Seaman Stadium. (Photo courtesy Okotoks Dawgs) Okotoks defeated Brooks 11-6 Saturday night at Seaman Stadium. (Photo courtesy Okotoks Dawgs)
    Share

    The Okotoks Dawgs continued their winning ways Saturday night at Seaman Stadium, defeating the Brooks Bombers 11-6.

    Ricky Sanchez homered and drove in four runs to lead the Dawgs. Benito Bonilla added a pair of home runs and drove in three, while Garrett Maloney tossed four innings and struck out six for Okotoks.

    The win improved the Dawgs’ record to 5-0.

    The team has been an offensive juggernaut in the early going, scoring in double digits the first five games of the season.

    Over 5,500 fans packed Seaman Stadium on Veterans Night, which included a flag parade in front of the Okotoks Legion.

    Next up for the Dawgs is a road game in Sylvan Lake against the Gulls on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 2 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News