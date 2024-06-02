Dawgs pay tribute to veterans with 11-6 victory over Bombers at Seaman Stadium

The Okotoks Dawgs continued their winning ways Saturday night at Seaman Stadium, defeating the Brooks Bombers 11-6.

Ricky Sanchez homered and drove in four runs to lead the Dawgs. Benito Bonilla added a pair of home runs and drove in three, while Garrett Maloney tossed four innings and struck out six for Okotoks.

The win improved the Dawgs’ record to 5-0.

The team has been an offensive juggernaut in the early going, scoring in double digits the first five games of the season.

Over 5,500 fans packed Seaman Stadium on Veterans Night, which included a flag parade in front of the Okotoks Legion.

Next up for the Dawgs is a road game in Sylvan Lake against the Gulls on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 2 p.m.