Death of man in Falconridge not criminal, Calgary police say
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:25PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:32PM MDT
Calgary police now say the death of a man in Falconridge this week was not the result of a homicide.
Officials say the CPS was called to respond to an apparent shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived, they found the body of a 32-year-old man.
An autopsy and investigation has since determined the man's death was not a homicide.
In order to protect the privacy of the victim's family, police are withholding all further information.