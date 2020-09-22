CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating the Monday afternoon death of a man in a northeast neighbourhood.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E., in the community of Falconridge, at approximately 1:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

The body of a 32-year-old man was found inside the home. The identity of the deceased has not been released and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The nature of the man's death has not been released but police consider it to be suspicious.

Anyone with information about the matter or any suspicious death investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The incident was one of three suspicious deaths to take place in Calgary within a 24-hour period but police confirm there is no indication that the incidents are related.

A 35-year-old man died Monday afternoon following a stabbing in the 4800 block of First Street N.E. in the neighbourhood of Greenview and a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound was found dead in the street outside an apartment complex in the southeast community of Lynnwood early Tuesday morning.