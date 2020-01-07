Death of person in Fish Creek Park not criminal in nature, police say
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 3:31PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 5:58PM MST
Calgary police were called to an area in Fish Creek Park at around 7:30 a.m. for reports a body was found in the area.
CALGARY -- Calgary police say the death of a person who was found early Sunday morning in Fish Creek Park is not suspicious.
Investigators were called to an area near the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 for reports of a person who was engulfed in flames.
The death was first considered to be suspicious in nature, but a subsequent investigation has determined there was no criminal intent in the case.
The victim's family has been notified and police say there will be no further information released.