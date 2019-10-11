CALGARY ­– Calgarians who have already made up their minds on who to vote for in the upcoming federal election can officially cast ballots in advance beginning Friday.

Advance polling stations will be open from Friday Oct. 11 through to holiday Monday Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Although, voters can’t cast ballots just anywhere. To find the assigned polling station, electors can check their voter identification card, type in their postal code on the Elections Canada website or call 1-800-463-6868.

Eligible voters must be 18 years of ago on Election Day (October 21, 2019). Voters will also have to show identification that includes a home address, such as a driver’s licence.

Elections Canada says it's expecting a big turnout in the advance polls.

"We were very busy last time in 2015," said Ann Boiteau, Elections Canada field liaison officer for Calgary and Southern Alberta. "We should be able to help all the electors within a pretty good time frame. You are also welcome to come vote in the returning office of your riding until October 15 if you want to vote in the office."

October 15 is also the deadline to register to vote by mail. Election Day is October 21.