Paula Abdul bringing 'Straight Up to Canada Tour' to Calgary in October

Paula Abdul is bringing her Straight Up to Canada Tour to 21 Canadian cities over a month, including a show on Oct. 6 at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.

The pop star, dancer and choreographer admits radio stations playing 80s and 90s hits have been a boost to her career.

“I feel very grateful and fortunate that my music still is a staple and still plays even in elevators, even in grocery stores,” Abdul said in an interview with CTV News Calgary’s Ian White.

But Abdul is not only going on tour across Canada this fall, she’s seeking Canadian citizenship.

“It’s something that my mom really wanted for her daughters and we’re finally taking action,” she said.

Abdul’s late mother was born in Minnedosa, Man. and raised in Winnipeg.