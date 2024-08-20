CALGARY
Calgary

    • Paula Abdul bringing 'Straight Up to Canada Tour' to Calgary in October

    Share

    Paula Abdul is bringing her Straight Up to Canada Tour to 21 Canadian cities over a month, including a show on Oct. 6 at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.

    The pop star, dancer and choreographer admits radio stations playing 80s and 90s hits have been a boost to her career.

    “I feel very grateful and fortunate that my music still is a staple and still plays even in elevators, even in grocery stores,” Abdul said in an interview with CTV News Calgary’s Ian White.

    But Abdul is not only going on tour across Canada this fall, she’s seeking Canadian citizenship.

    “It’s something that my mom really wanted for her daughters and we’re finally taking action,” she said.

    • Watch the full interview in the video player above

    Abdul’s late mother was born in Minnedosa, Man. and raised in Winnipeg.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News