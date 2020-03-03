CALGARY -- Another location of the U.S. clothing store Marshalls is coming to Calgary.

The store, which is set to open at Signal Hill Centre on Mar. 17, will offer over 20,000 square feet of fashions, footwear and home décor items.

Officials say they are excited to bring another store to the city.

"We know that our customers are smart shoppers who seek stylish merchandise and we're excited to provide them with incredible deals on high-quality, in-season items from the brands they know and love," said Libby Stunt, Marshalls Canada spokesperson in a release.

The store is marking the occasion with a grand opening that will also include a generous donation to a Calgary charity.

"Marshalls will donate $5,000 to the Women In Need Society as part of their new charitable initiative, Find Your Stride," Stunt said. "Supporting women and their families in the neighbourhoods where our stories are located is integral to our business and helps foster a sense of community for both our associates and customers alike."

Marshalls opened its first store in Calgary back in May 2014, soon after the departure of Target.

Right now there are three Marshalls stores in Calgary; one at East Hills Shopping Centre, one on Macleod Trail and another at South Trail Crossing.

The Signal Hill Centre location would be the retailer's fourth in the city.

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and the store's regular operating hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.