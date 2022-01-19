Dog attack in southeast Calgary sends woman to hospital

A woman is in hospital with injuries she sustained during a dog attack, EMS confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday.

Officials say they responded to the scene, in the 100 block of Elgin Manor S.E., for reports of an incident involving a dog at approximately 11:20 a.m.

An adult woman was assessed and taken to hospital a short time later. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police have not released any details about the incident so far.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…