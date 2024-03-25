Dog killed in Lethbridge hit-and-run, witnesses sought by police

Lethbridge police are looking for video of a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon that saw a woman and her dog hit by a vehicle, killing the dog.

The incident happened in the area of 20 Avenue and Palm Road South at 1:16 p.m.

Police say the woman's Yorkshire terrier had gotten away from her and both were struck by a dark-coloured SUV or truck, possibly with tinted windows, that failed to remain at the scene.

The woman, 33, was knocked to the ground but wasn't injured.

"Police canvassed the area for video surveillance and witnesses, but their efforts did not yield any results," said a Monday news release.

Anyone who was in the area of the incident between 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. and may have witnessed it occur or anyone who has home security video or dash-cam footage from the area during that time is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.