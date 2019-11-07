Donations to Veterans Food Bank in Calgary outpaced by increasing demand
The Veterans Association Food Bank is in need of donations as the need is outpacing demand.
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 10:25AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 12:36PM MST
CALGARY — A program run by veterans providing food and supplies to former service men and women is urgently calling for donations.
The Veterans Association Food Bank sponsors veterans and their family with hampers through the holiday season.
Volunteer organizers say they need food and cash donations to help the growing number of recipients.
