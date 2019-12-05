CALGARY -- The Alberta Court of Appeal has rejected triple-kiiller Douglas Garland's application for a new trial.

Garland was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson, Nathan O'Brien, five years ago.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years in connection with the 2014 deaths.

He appealed his convictions in March 2017 and it was heard in the Court of Appeal in May of this year.

At the outcome of the trial, Justice David Gates said the murders were done with "meticulous planning and precision" and evidence of the brutal acts was found at the Garland farm, located north of Calgary.

In the appeal, Garland's lawyers said Justice Gates erred by excluding evidence discovered at the rural property.

They also said there were problems with Garland's detention and the search of the home.

Alias Sanders, defence counsel for the accused, said there was no clear indication that either of the Likneses or Nathan were there, and it was the evidence found at the Garland farm that led to the warrant being issued.

The Crown contended there was a family connection between the victims and Garland. Prosecutors also said Garland was involved in a business deal with Alvin Liknes that had soured.

They said Garland held a grudge against him because of it.