Downtown Calgary park reopens after undergoing major makeover

A park in Calgary's Beltline has reopened after undergoing a redesign.

The idea to redevelop Humpy Hollow Park came from the Beltline Neighborhoods Association back in 2018.

The underutilized park, which sits at the corner of 17 Avenue and Centre Street South, had a run-down playground and only limited access from 17 Avenue.

The community-led revamp of the park sought to maximize its potential and make it a more vibrant and inviting destination for the more than 23,000 people living in the Beltline.

Humpy Hollow Park now has new landscaping, seating, lighting, a covered stage and graffiti wall murals.

It also features an enclosed off-leash dog park with synthetic turf.

There is no more playground; the city says it wasn't used much and would have required a perimeter fence, which would have discouraged access to the area.

Haultain Park, which is only three blocks away, has a playground, which also factored into the decision.

Inside the enclosed off-leash dog park, looking east towards the McHugh House and central stage. (City of Calgary, artist's rendering) If you were wondering about the park's name, the City of Calgary says it was chosen in 1976 through a contest run by the Calgary Activettes Club, a social and charitable group.

"The contest judged names suggested by local school children and the name was chosen for the geographical humps and hollows of the existing site," the city says on its website.

City-led engagement in 2020 found the public hoped to keep the park name the same despite the redevelopment.

A series of wall murals were completed in 2021 by the Beltline Urban Mural Project. Toronto-based aerosol artist Elicser Elliot coined this piece 'Thanks for Being There to Hold My Years As They Burn.' (City of Calgary, artist's rendering) The total cost of the park makeover was $3.25 million.

Funding for this project came from the Beltline Community Investment Fund (BCIF), and other municipal funding sources.

McHugh House not yet finished

Humpy Hollow Park is the site of Calgary's historic McHugh House, built in 1896, which is one of the oldest homes in the city.

Though originally located in the 100 block of 18 Avenue S.W. in Mission, the home was moved to the park a decade ago.

The McHugh House is being renovated and will eventually be leased out to tenants once renovations are complete in 2025, according to the city's website.