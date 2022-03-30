Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, section of Sarcee Trail closed

One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.

The crash at the intersection of Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road S.W. took place around 6:15 a.m. Emergency crews arrived to find one person unconscious and trapped inside their SUV.

The male driver, age not confirmed, was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre. As of 9:30 a.m., Calgary Police Service officials confirmed his condition remained dire.

A second person was also taken from the crash site by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

The intersection has been closed and traffic in the area is being detoured around the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

As of 7:30 a.m., southbound Sarcee Trail is closed at 17th Avenue S.W. and a section of Richmond Road is closed between Stewart Green and Sarcee Trail.

This story is developing. It will be updated when more details are made available.