Driver killed in crash south of Calgary

A High River man was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Sunday.

Okotoks RCMP say the collision happened on Dunbow Road East near 44 Street East just after 1 a.m.

Mounties arrived to find a white sedan with "severe damage" in a ditch.

The 44-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," RCMP said in a Monday news release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.