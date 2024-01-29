CALGARY
    Driver killed in crash south of Calgary

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A High River man was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Sunday.

    Okotoks RCMP say the collision happened on Dunbow Road East near 44 Street East just after 1 a.m.

    Mounties arrived to find a white sedan with "severe damage" in a ditch.

    The 44-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

    "Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," RCMP said in a Monday news release.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

