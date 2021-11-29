Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Macleod Trail rollover

CALGARY -

Calgary EMS say one man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition on Monday after a rollover on Macleod Trail S.E.

EMS said the man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover near the intersection with Willow Park Drive S.E.

Paramedics assessed two other people at the scene but they weren't taken to hospital.

Emergency crews respond to a single-vehicle rollover on Macleod Trail S.E. on Nov. 29, 2021.

Police said the man transported to hospital was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and is being investigated as potentially causing the crash.

The driver of what is believed to be a stolen vehicle is one of the injured and has been taken to hospital. Macleod Trail will be closed for a number of hours, please find alternative routes and give emergency crews room to work. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 29, 2021

The crash has caused the closure of southbound Macleod Trail between Southland Drive S.E. and Willow Park Drive S.E.

Police said the closure is expected to last several hours and drivers should plan to find an alternative route, especially during rush hour.

Traffic Closure: Southbound Macleod Trail will be closed at Southland Drive SE to Willow Park Drive SE as emergency crews are responding to an injury collision. Please avoid the area. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 29, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.