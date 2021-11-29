Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Macleod Trail rollover
Calgary EMS say one man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition on Monday after a rollover on Macleod Trail S.E.
EMS said the man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover near the intersection with Willow Park Drive S.E.
Paramedics assessed two other people at the scene but they weren't taken to hospital.
Emergency crews respond to a single-vehicle rollover on Macleod Trail S.E. on Nov. 29, 2021.
Police said the man transported to hospital was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and is being investigated as potentially causing the crash.
The crash has caused the closure of southbound Macleod Trail between Southland Drive S.E. and Willow Park Drive S.E.
Police said the closure is expected to last several hours and drivers should plan to find an alternative route, especially during rush hour.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.