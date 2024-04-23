CALGARY
Calgary

    • Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in southeast Calgary crash

    A vehicle collision at Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail in Calgary’s southeast has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. A vehicle collision at Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail in Calgary’s southeast has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
    Calgary police are investigating a crash in Stoney Trail on Tuesday that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The crash happened at roughly 4:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Macleod Trail to Stoney Trail S.E.

    Police say a 50-year-old man driving a waste disposal truck failed to navigate the curve in the road, crossing the shoulder onto the grassy median before hitting a light pole and then striking the supporting wall of the above bridge deck.

    The truck rolled, coming to rest on its roof.

    The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

    Police say speed, drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the collision.

    Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

