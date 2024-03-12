Drumheller decides against ban on Pride crosswalk

Drumheller town council says it will not go forward with recent recommendations to change its flagpole, banner and decorative crosswalk policy.

An agenda posted to the town's website Friday night showed administration requested council prohibit decorative crosswalks on public streets or property.

Drumheller council has decided against that, after LGBTQ+ advocates raised concerns about inclusivity.

Many communities and cities, including Calgary, have pride crosswalks, as a sign of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

On Monday, council said there was no ill intent behind the proposal and apologized for any worry or hurt it might have caused.

"This review was not about banning a Pride crosswalk, but adding parameters and guidelines on present and future requests," said Coun. Tony Lacher at the council meeting.

Administration will go back and make changes to the proposed policy, which will go before council on Monday.

"There are a couple words that probably should have been altered, changed or reviewed. But, that's our job as council, to read the document and say 'no we don't agree with this,' or 'we'd like to see that changed or added,'" said Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg.

Colberg says she plans to meet with members of the LGBTQ+ community to discuss how to better support them moving forward.

"We're 100 per cent supportive of our Pride community," she said.