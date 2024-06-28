Drumheller man faces charges for allegedly trying to impersonate a police officer

A Drumheller man faces multiple charges in relation to a Wednesday incident where he is alleged to have impersonated a police officer.

Wednesday around 9:45 a.m., Drumheller RCMP received a report from a motorist who said they were driving near Highway 9 and Highway 840 in Wheatland County when a black Jeep Patriot with red and blue lights flashing in their front window came up behind them in an apparent attempt to get them to pull over.

The driver slowed down, but determined the vehicle was not a police car, so they didn’t stop. The Jeep followed the driver for a while, who called police. While they were on the phone, the suspect vehicle passed the driver and fled at high speed.

RCMP officers were able to locate the suspicious vehicle on Highway 9 close to Drumheller, and the lone occupant was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the Jeep revealed that it was equipped with removable flashing red and blue lights, a speaker and a siren system.

They also discovered a quantity of contraband cigarettes.

Cory Clark, 43, of Drumheller has been charged with using equipment to impersonate a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation, stunting, driving a motor vehicle with unlawful flashing lights and possession of contraband cigarettes.

The man was released from custody on a $500 promise to pay release order. He’s scheduled to appear in court July 12 in Drumheller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.