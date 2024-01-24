Early morning icy surfaces expected as freeze-thaw cycle repeats most of this week

Calgarians can count on consistent weather for at least the next five to seven days.

Daytime highs will range from 6 to at least 10 degrees above seasonal parametres, with lows as much as 16 degrees warmer than average. The combination of warmer temperatures, sunshine and chinook winds this week have already proven to be both a blessing, and a curse.

Infrastructure like water mains struggle with dramatic temperatures as well as significant temperature swings (e.g. like Calgary going from a trend of temps as much as 28 degrees below seasonal in mid-January to 11 degrees above seasonal Tuesday).

Further complicating this situation is the current limited capacity of surfaces to absorb water, due to the recent cold snap and snow cover.

Calgary has already experienced some melting coupled with overnight freezing.

These freeze-thaw cycles are common in this region, but are dangerous due to a higher propensity for pedestrian slips and falls. Roadways and alleys that were still snow-covered will be wet and slushy during the day, and when overnight temperatures drop below freezing - can ice up.

For most of the next few days, southern Alberta will be windy during the day, but that wind is likely to ease up at night – which is exactly what happened in southeastern Alberta early Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a fog advisory along the Trans-Canada highway east of Calgary through to the Saskatchewan boundary.

A similar warning may be necessary early Thursday.

Foggy conditions shown on 511 Alberta cameras on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Zonal flow in the upper levels will remain in place for at least the next week, contributing to that very consistent forecast.

Some outlier weather models are suggesting daytime highs in Calgary could reach the high teens by the weekend, with prevailing agreement that temperatures will likely be slightly more moderate, possibly peaking in the low double-digits.