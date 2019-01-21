An investigation into an early January fire in Coaldale has determined that an electrical fault in a lamp sparked the blaze.

In the early morning hours of Friday, January 4, 2019, members of the Coaldale RCMP detachment responded to reports a woman was in distress on the top floor of a three-storey senior's apartment complex near the intersection of 19 Street and 23 Avenue.

The responding officers encountered a wall of thick smoke on the third floor of the building and the Coaldale Fire Department were deployed to the scene. Firefighters entered a third floor suite and removed a 92-year-old woman who was suffering from smoke inhalation. The woman died a short time later.

On Monday, the Coaldale and District Emergency Services confirmed that a lamp caused the accidental fire and that the deceased was a long term resident of Coaldale.

The exact cause of the woman’s death has not been determined as the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office continue its investigation but officials say her death is not considered suspicious.