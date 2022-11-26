Emergency measures considered as Alberta Children's Hospital struggles to keep up with patients
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is eyeing emergency provisions to deal with a surge of patients inside the Alberta Children's Hospital.
Those measures would help redeploy resources and bring more staffing hours to the hospital, which is experiencing long wait times and a rush of new patients.
AHS met with health unions this week to discuss the move.
A statement says the "measures are taken only as a last but necessary step to ensure we can continue to provide quality care to our patients." They'd help redeploy resources and could force mandatory overtime and cut staff vacation hours.
It could become necessary as thousands of Albertan children fight COVID-19, RSV and influenza.
Recent reports say ER wait times at the hospital have been as high as 18 hours this month.
"What it means for Alberta's most vulnerable and sick is that when they go to seek health care, unfortunately, there may not be the resources," said Bobby-Joe Borodey with the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees. "You're going to see wait times up, you're going to see staff that are ill and not being able to come into work because they are stressed and they are getting sick."
The Alberta Children's Hospital has seen a recent increase in its daily emergency visits of 20 to 30 per cent.
On Friday, that facility and the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton were both at or above 100 per cent inpatient capacity.
WORKING TO EXPAND CAPACITY
AHS says a fast-track area has been activated inside the hospital.
It'll aim to expedite treatment for patients with less serious conditions, which could get more kids in and out the door.
It could also free up staff to see to those who are critically sick or injured.
- Red Deer ICU full, new patients being diverted to Edmonton or Calgary: AHS
- Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The hospital will eventually receive other changes to help, though firm dates for their implementation have yet to be set.
They include a new six-bed, 24-hour-a-day observation unit and discharge areas in the inpatient units.
POLITICAL POWER?
Alberta's new Premier wants to reform the entire system and has identified EMS and ER wait times as priorities.
Danielle Smith fired the AHS board earlier this month and brought in Dr. John Cowell as official administrator. She's confident he can accelerate system changes.
The opposition isn't optimistic.
- 'Warped stance on COVID': Fired Alberta Health Services board member calls out Smith
- AHS board dismantling just a 'new round of chaos,' no real solutions: NDP
"We are seeing pressures across most jurisdictions in Canada, but here in Alberta, it has been made so much worse by decisions of this government," NDP Health Critic David Shepherd told CTV News. "They repeatedly chose to act last and act least. So certainly, there are systematic problems, but they have been made far worse and are going to take some time to turn around."
The NDP wants to see more emphasis put on the province's relationship with workers. Shepherd says without steady leadership, the wait time issues could only get worse as staff leave the province or decide to take jobs elsewhere.
The Health Minister was not available for an interview.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
All you need to know as Canada prepares for crunch clash against Croatia
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the men’s FIFA World Cup for its next group stage match against Croatia. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the game on Sunday.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
A passenger went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. Quick thinking and a 'miracle' saved the man's life.
Canadian military would be 'challenged' to launch a large scale operation: chief of the defence staff
Canada’s military forces are 'ready' to meet their commitments should Russia's war in Ukraine spread to NATO countries, but it would be a 'challenge' to launch a larger scale operation in the long term, with ongoing personnel and equipment shortages, according to Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre.
Buying toys? Here's what's trending, according to industry watchers
With a seemingly endless list of choices, finding the right toy this holiday season may seem like a daunting task. Industry observers share the toys that caught their eyes this year.
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
2nd earthquake in as many days off Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook homes on Vancouver Island Friday night, but no damage has been reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.
Day 7 at World Cup 2022: Magic Messi saves Argentina; France reaches knockouts; Poland, Australia stay alive
The World Cup action in Qatar continued with Tunisia, Australia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, France, Denmark, Mexico, and Argentina all playing. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know from Day 7 of the tournament.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
-
Leon Draisaitl caps Oilers' rally to stun Rangers 4-3
Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal with 2:02 remaining as the Edmonton Oilers stormed back from a three-goal deficit and beat the host New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
-
Holiday events in and around Edmonton this weekend
There are plenty of holiday events taking place in and around Edmonton throughout the weekent for people looking to enjoy the mild temperatures.
Vancouver
-
2 B.C. nurses punished for 'diverting narcotics'
Two B.C. nurses were disciplined by their professional college this week for diverting narcotics from their workplaces.
-
Impaired driver crashes through fence into Abbotsford backyard, police say
Police in Abbotsford say they stopped seven people for impaired driving in a span of six hours Friday night, though one of the seven was only arrested after crashing through a fence and into a backyard.
-
Wind, winter storm warnings posted throughout B.C., conditions to ease Sunday
Most of British Columbia is subject to warnings and special weather statements as Environment Canada forecasts blustery and snowy conditions this weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Fire crews battle fire at Halifax-area recycling plant Saturday
Fire crews in the Halifax area had battled a fire at a recycling plant off of Prospect Road Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
2nd earthquake in as many days off Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook homes on Vancouver Island Friday night, but no damage has been reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.
-
'The people of Sooke are super generous': Residents pitch in for food bank's hamper fund
Shelves are being stocked at the Sooke Food Bank in preparation for the upcoming Christmas hamper season.
-
Strangers rescue peacock from peril on Victoria street
After living in his downtown Victoria neighbourhood for more than 30 years, David Ferguson says this was a first.
Toronto
-
Two people dead following crash on QEW in Mississauga
Police say that two people are dead after a transport truck and an SUV collided on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway in Mississauga Saturday morning.
-
'We are very terrified': Two Markham home invasion victims speak out after attack
Two of the victims that were targeted in a series of violent home invasions in Markham are recounting their ordeal.
-
Man taken to hospital after collision in Scarborough
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Credit where credit is due: Video game association calling for proper acknowledgement
Montreal-based Warner Bros. Entertainment release of Gotham Knights prompted calls for gaming companies to properly credit their workers. The issue is one that extends to many leading video game companies.
-
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
-
Laval Rouge et Or win Vanier Cup with 30-24 victory over Saskatchewan Huskies
The Laval Rouge et Or won the Vanier Cup on Saturday with a 30-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies at Western Alumni Stadium. Kalenga Muganda and David Dallaire scored touchdowns and Vincent Blanchard kicked five field goals to help Laval win the Canadian university football championship for a record 11th time.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vehicle crash leads to house fire in Rideau Lakes
Ontario Provincial Police say officers are at the scene of a blaze in Portland, Ont. where a vehicle fire has spread to a home.
-
Ottawa councillor wants Mooney's Bay hill made safer, not closed to sledding
The city councillor who represents the Mooney’s Bay area is speaking out after city staff decided to install fencing this winter to prevent people from sledding at Mooney’s Bay Park.
-
Weekend of fundraisers taking place for Brockville, Ont. teen battling aggressive brain cancer
The Brockville community is showing their support this weekend for a teenager battling a deadly disease.
Kitchener
-
‘Worked so hard to get to today’: Trustee speaks out after Cambridge confirms WCDSB election results
More than a month after Ontario’s municipal elections, the City of Cambridge clerk certified the results for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee election.
-
Kitchener roundabout crash results in serious injuries for pedestrian
A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision at a busy Kitchener roundabout.
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
Saskatoon
-
'You don't expect that to come out here': Residents concerned over reported sexual assaults in Brighton neighbourhood
On Wednesday, November 16, Carly Tonkin says she was walking home with her dog through a park in the Brighton neighbourhood when she was approached.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.
-
Huskies set to face familiar rival Laval in 57th Vanier Cup
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies had one goal in mind when the season began in August: to win the Vanier Cup.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Five host open tryout
Throughout the afternoon Saturday, the Sudbury Five basketball team held an open tryouts at Notre Dame College on Lévis Street. Around a dozen people from across Ontario made their way to the city in hopes of making the team.
-
The northeast was well represented at Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit
A Goulais, Ont. based tour agency was among eight award winners at the annual Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit this week.
-
Let's Remember Adam campaign fills a bus
The 3rd annual Let's Remember Adam Fill the Bus Toy and Food Drive took place in Mattawa Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for suspect after woman and daughter kidnapped
Manitoba RCMP are on the hunt for a Winnipeg man after a woman and her daughter were briefly kidnapped near Portage la Prairie Friday afternoon.
-
How the Winnipeg Humane Society is helping kids give back to pets in need
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is giving kids the chance to help pets in need this holiday season.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 47th homicide
Winnipeg police are looking for suspects in the city's 47th homicide of the year.
Regina
-
31 Regina residents applied to rent their property out leading up to Grey Cup week
With hotels in and around Regina virtually sold out, many residents had to turn to other means of accommodation during Grey Cup week.
-
Driver arrested after speeding, lying to officers: Regina police
A driver is facing multiple charges after being caught speeding near Regina.
-
Santa Claus Parade coming to Regina this weekend
The City of Regina will be holding their 36th annual Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, Nov. 27 beginning at 12 p.m.