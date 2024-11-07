CALGARY
Calgary

    • Enjoy this mild Friday—the weekend will bring colder days

    Share

    Thursday came with a high of 17 C, which was way above normal for November (a normal high is 4 C).

    It will be a warm one again for Friday but will get a little gustier again by the afternoon:

    It will cool down quite a bit for the weekend—to the mid-single digits.

    We should bounce back for Remembrance Day on Monday, which is great news for everyone planning on attending the ceremonies.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News