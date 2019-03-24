Officials have issued a dense fog advisory for the City of Calgary and a number of surrounding communities and advise that travel could be hazardous.

Environment Canada called the statement at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and believe the conditions will remain foggy until at least the afternoon.

The agency also says areas with below freezing temperature could see periods of freezing rain.

The conditions are expected to severely impact visibility on area roads and highways, making travel dangerous.

Drivers are told to take all precautions while out on the road, including making sure your vehicle lights are on so that you are visible to other drivers.

Calgary & areas of southern Alberta are still experiencing reduced visibility in fog. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. (8:29am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/T3DkGk1AzW — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) March 24, 2019

A fog advisory was called in Alberta’s capital region on Saturday and it ended up affecting a number of flight delays at the Edmonton International Airport.

