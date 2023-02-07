Evening snow showers possible in Calgary
The low crossing the northern prairies is continuing to keep precipitation out that way today, while southern Alberta deals in another waft of gusty patterns. We started the morning off already swinging in at 5 C, and dropped as low as 4 C overnight. Quite the run! Gusts peaked at 55 km/h.
The day today will feature a similar approach; gusty periods in the 50s, temperatures climbing near 10 C locally.
Wednesday and Thursday will feature a system sagging through our area, which will offer up some flurries as early as this evening. The majority should be wrapped up by the waking hours Wednesday and, before you know it, we're right back into another west-wind cycle and another round of temperatures like today's.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Tuesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: chance of flurries, low -1 C
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy, chance of morning flurries
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -11 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -2 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1 C
Saturday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 2 C
Today’s weather pic was plucked from 98.5 VIRGIN Radio’s own Danaye Maier!
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
