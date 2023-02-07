Evening snow showers possible in Calgary

The low crossing the northern prairies is continuing to keep precipitation out that way today, while southern Alberta deals in another waft of gusty patterns. We started the morning off already swinging in at 5 C, and dropped as low as 4 C overnight. Quite the run! Gusts peaked at 55 km/h.

The day today will feature a similar approach; gusty periods in the 50s, temperatures climbing near 10 C locally.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a system sagging through our area, which will offer up some flurries as early as this evening. The majority should be wrapped up by the waking hours Wednesday and, before you know it, we're right back into another west-wind cycle and another round of temperatures like today's.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -1 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, chance of morning flurries

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -11 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

