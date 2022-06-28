Evening thundershower possible in Calgary

AFTERNOON UPDATE: We're in it. Or, at least, we're in it enough to consider adjusting plans this evening. There is a high probability of storms building across the foothills and developing into severe weather; while Calgary is not presently in the watch zone (as of 2:40 p.m.), we could see that change later this evening. Storms could bring hail topping three centimetres in diameter.

Hinton and Whitecourt are both under rainfall warnings, as well - that's where the northern face of the low will drive rain pushing westward. Areas may receive up to 60 millimetres by tomorrow. Locally, rainfall totals will be small, with periods of heavy rain beneath storms, and lighter showers on the periphery.

MORNING EDITION: Calgary runs a greater risk of thundershowers today. Storms will develop around the supper hour and have potential to carry through to sunset (near 10 p.m.). Looking at all available sources, our best shot right now occurs between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. for Calgary. Abundant storm energy along this zone will drive intense gusts of wind, along with up to loonie-sized hail amidst these storms.

But that's the evening.

As with yesterday, we'll face a predominantly sunny start, with only gradual cloud development in the mid-and-upper regions. Then, the aforementioned instability rolls in.

We'll rinse and repeat this process in its entirety Wednesday and Thursday, but it’ll be the "diet" version, with less instability, a cooler temperature, and more marginal storms.

Lastly, the weekend loops around under similar circumstances again, with lighter wind and fairer conditions driven by high pressure.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Evening: early eve. storm risk, then clearing, low 11 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, afternoon showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 10 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 11 C

Margie sent us this incredible picture of downtown, encapsulating a summer's day:

