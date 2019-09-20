The Brenda Strafford Foundation hosted a celebratory event Friday at the Central Library downtown, showcasing the accomplishments of the Dementia Friendly Communities pilot project in Calgary and Okotoks.

The initiative covered a wide range of supports including education, aid in diagnosis, dementia friendly activities, and legal advice.

Brenda Strafford Foundation spokesperson Dr. David Hogan said that the reality is dementia is all around us, in every community: approximately 402,000 Canadian seniors (65 years and older) are living with dementia.

“It's a condition that we have to recognize and maybe modify our approach and expectations.” Hogan said. “People [with dementia] often need a little more support and kindness in interactions.”

The project focused on how to build supports that allow individuals to age-in-place, remaining in their homes and communities for as long as possible.

It also sought to raise awareness and reduce stigma.

Navjot Virk, the Dementia Friendly Communities project manager said information and experiences have been collected throughout the project and the research has been has been compiled into a tool kit and e-learning coursework.

“We’ve profiled stories, included resources and templates so that communities across Alberta can make their own communities more dementia friendly," Virk said.

The pilot project spent the last two and a half years exploring supports and services that aid those living with dementia and the care givers who tend to them.

It was limited to two areas in Alberta: the Calgary Westhills neighbourhoods of Signal Hill, Strathcona, Christie Park and Aspen as well as the town of Okotoks.

For more information and to access the tool kit and e-learning documents visit: www.dementiafriendlyalberta.ca